Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 370.8% in May

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 370.8% from the May 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGFAF stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Agra Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Agra Ventures

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It manufactures and distributes premium personal care, cosmetics, and cannabinoid-infused product lines; hand-made skin care lines; CBD-infused topical creams; therapeutic relief balms; sport pain CBD tinctures; CBD-infused soaks; CBD-infused roll-ons and healing sticks; THC flowers; balanced THC and CBD flowers; and cannabinoid-infused carbonated beverages.

