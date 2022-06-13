Air Canada (TSE:AC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.03

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.03 and last traded at C$19.08, with a volume of 2086857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.

Several brokerages have commented on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,444.20.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

