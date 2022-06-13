Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,214.50 and $12.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,125.20 or 0.05256367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.