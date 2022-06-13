Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 10,669 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 141,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.68 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

