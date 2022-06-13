Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 652 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.