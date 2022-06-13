Albion Financial Group UT Has $27.23 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

Home Depot stock opened at $282.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

