Albion Financial Group UT Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

