Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 122 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $603.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $660.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $762.67.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

