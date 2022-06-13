AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, an increase of 295.2% from the May 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 99,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. 1,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

