Allstate Corp Acquires 14,552 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 193.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $6,950,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $74.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,153.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,124. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,391.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,639.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

