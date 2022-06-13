Allstate Corp Acquires 82,314 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.20. 133,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,158. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

