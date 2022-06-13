Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Allstate Corp raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 571.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,187,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,818 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $10.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.77. 14,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,616. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.21.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.