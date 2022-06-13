Allstate Corp Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 293.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,435 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,307. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.