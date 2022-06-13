Allstate Corp Buys 44,219 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.82. 51,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

