Allstate Corp Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Allstate Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 226.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.71.

Shares of TMO traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $512.80. 6,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.39 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.