Allstate Corp Has $10.17 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 395.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 161,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 84,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,133. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

