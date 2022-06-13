Allstate Corp Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,194 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.85. 23,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,878. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

