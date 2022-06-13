Allstate Corp Has $18.86 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 239.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.52. 29,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,451. The company has a market cap of $248.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day moving average is $145.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

