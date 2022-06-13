Allstate Corp Has $28.53 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allstate Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,989 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,239. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $334.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

