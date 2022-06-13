Allstate Corp Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,947 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD traded down $9.37 on Monday, hitting $107.87. 170,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,333. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.43 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

