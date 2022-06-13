Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,889,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $12.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.86. 360,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $381.98 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

