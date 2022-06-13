Allstate Corp Purchases 175,608 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 355.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,608 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $382,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.48. 159,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,969,104. The company has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

