Allstate Corp Purchases 56,413 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 242.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,413 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.23. 164,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,024,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

