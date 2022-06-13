Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.31.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

