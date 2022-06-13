Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.71

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 44646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

