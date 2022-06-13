Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $79.01 on Monday, hitting $2,144.22. 53,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,384.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2,633.51.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.