Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $130,895.94 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. 94,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,910. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

