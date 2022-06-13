Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Covington Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.75. 1,344,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,083,625. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.26.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

