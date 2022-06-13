Ambrosus (AMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,700.00

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $89,700.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,345,107 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

