Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $83,766.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,362,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

