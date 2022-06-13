American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Down 3.8%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.41. 8,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 6,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000.

