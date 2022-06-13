American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 118.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

AMH stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

