AnRKey X Market Cap Reaches $865,830.70 ($ANRX)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $865,830.70 and approximately $61,546.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
  • CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00425485 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
  • Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.
  • Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002106 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001411 BTC.
  • Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00046597 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
  • Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00551174 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,519,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.