Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 166.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 1,903,508 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 311.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,037,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 785,443 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

