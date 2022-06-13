Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $482.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.30.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

