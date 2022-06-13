Anyswap Price Reaches $3.47 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $64.61 million and approximately $525,939.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $3.47 or 0.00016193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00393249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00542077 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.