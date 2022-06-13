Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Up 127.3% in May

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.81 on Monday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $122,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

