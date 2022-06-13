APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Critical Analysis

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

APA has a beta of 4.12, indicating that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 30.21% 11,632.79% 13.49% Altex Industries 652.54% 34.68% 16.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for APA and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 3 11 1 2.87 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA currently has a consensus target price of $48.79, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APA and Altex Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.93 $973.00 million $7.00 6.51 Altex Industries $40,000.00 20.42 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

APA beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Altex Industries (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

