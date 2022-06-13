ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00386596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00518145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

