Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 12.5%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.70. 16,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,067,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Several research firms have commented on RCUS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 39,989 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 597.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $5,712,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.