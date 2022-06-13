Argan (NYSE:AGX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of Argan stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. 173,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,581. Argan has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $566.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Argan by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Argan by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argan (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.