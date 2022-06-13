Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTE. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $14,474,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $14,998,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $12,267,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at about $9,989,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

