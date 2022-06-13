Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $46.97 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $443.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $178,138. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

