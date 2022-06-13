ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stock Holdings Increased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the quarter. ASE Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $19,718,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,767 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 583.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,741,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,323 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 428,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4794 dividend. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.