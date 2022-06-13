Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,275,240 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,240 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPGY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPGY stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

