Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $645.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $2,554,000. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

