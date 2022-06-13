Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

