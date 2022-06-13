Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $438,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,864 shares during the quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of KBWB traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. 8,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,286. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

