Aspireon Wealth Advisors Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,916. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

