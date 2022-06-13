ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

